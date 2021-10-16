Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE:NOVA opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.