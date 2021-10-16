Susan Morrison Sells 10,048 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,507.50 and a beta of 0.28.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.