Susan Morrison Sells 10,048 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,507.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,410 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.