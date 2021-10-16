Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PID. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.44 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

