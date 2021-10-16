Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 5,647 Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMIN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMIN opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $37.25.

