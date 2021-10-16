Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Stella Roy Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $2,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, October 15th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $5,054,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $3,245,887.35.

On Thursday, October 7th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00.

Switch stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.75. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after buying an additional 367,871 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,886,000 after buying an additional 510,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Switch by 10.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,539,000 after buying an additional 750,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

