Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.50

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.50 and traded as low as $132.46. Symrise shares last traded at $132.46, with a volume of 356 shares traded.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

