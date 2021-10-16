Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SYNA opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Synaptics by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Synaptics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

