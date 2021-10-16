Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $172.80 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $172.80 million and $4.79 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.00306264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,758,554 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

