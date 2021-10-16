Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.64% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $132,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 249,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 56,937 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $170.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

