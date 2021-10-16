Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Cut to C$2.60 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.64.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.71 million, a P/E ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $91,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 204.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 124,562 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 227.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 65,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.