Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Teck Resources stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 350.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 723,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Teck Resources by 99.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 285,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,416,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

