Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.47

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Teijin Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teijin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

