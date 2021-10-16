Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 61.8% in September

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the September 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 54,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,403 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.