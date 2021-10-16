Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sandra L. Fenwick Sells 3,587 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TDOC stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $152.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.