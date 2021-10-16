Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sandra L. Fenwick Sells 3,587 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TDOC stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $152.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.24.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
