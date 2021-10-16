Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 620,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 1,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 614,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 566,841 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TEF. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

