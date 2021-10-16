Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.74. 146,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,002,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The company had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

