Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

TEX stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

