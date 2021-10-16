Teton Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 80.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. 80,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

