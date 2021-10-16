Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRST. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $80,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 111,142 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 67,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,505. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $627.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

