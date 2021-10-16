The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. 17,867,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,689,094. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

