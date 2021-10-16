The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. SEB Equity Research currently has $300.00 price target on the stock.

DDRLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SEB Equities upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.33.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

Shares of DDRLF opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.