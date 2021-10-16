The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Securities

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of ENSG opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

