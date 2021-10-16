The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €345.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €328.75 ($386.76).

ADS stock opened at €274.40 ($322.82) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €290.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €292.18.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

