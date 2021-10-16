The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €17.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.26 ($21.48).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €15.50 ($18.23) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.22.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

