The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give The Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $304.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.95.

BA stock opened at $217.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.11. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

