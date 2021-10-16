The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Critical Contrast

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldman Sachs Group 33.03% 23.55% 1.64% Futu 44.47% 20.44% 2.52%

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldman Sachs Group $53.50 billion 2.56 $9.46 billion $34.25 11.86 Futu $427.02 million 21.68 $170.96 million $1.31 48.65

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Futu. The Goldman Sachs Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Goldman Sachs Group and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldman Sachs Group 1 7 11 0 2.53 Futu 1 2 3 0 2.33

The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus price target of $406.32, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Futu has a consensus price target of $172.80, suggesting a potential upside of 171.14%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than The Goldman Sachs Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Futu on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.