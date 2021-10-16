The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.41. 3,473,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $350.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

