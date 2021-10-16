The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.78 Million Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after acquiring an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 37,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 86,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $1,929,320. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

