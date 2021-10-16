The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $4,444,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 50.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67,125 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $38.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

