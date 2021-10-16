The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 26,426 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Primoris Services worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Primoris Services by 29.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 364,285 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 16.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 59,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 121,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

PRIM opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

