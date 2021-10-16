The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 106,307 ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.01% of ESSA Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

