The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,643,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 367,543 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 259,223 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCEL. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

