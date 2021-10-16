The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $735.71 million, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

