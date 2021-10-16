The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. 3,179,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,764. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.