The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

The Progressive stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.