The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. 3,171,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,764. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

