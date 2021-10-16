The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,730,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373,042 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $709,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE SO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $63.13. 2,895,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.