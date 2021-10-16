The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.93, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,322. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

