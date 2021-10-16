The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,980 at Barclays

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,786.11 ($23.34).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,686.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,807.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The stock has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -336.84. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

