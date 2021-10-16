The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEGRY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.52 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

