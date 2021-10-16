The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $23.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.
Shares of NYSE WU opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
