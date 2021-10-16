The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $23.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.