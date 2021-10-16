Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.55.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $582.39. The company had a trading volume of 874,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,384. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

