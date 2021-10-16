THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) vs. Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Head to Head Review

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Disco pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. THK pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Disco pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. THK pays out -24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Disco and THK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 1 1 1 0 2.00 THK 2 2 0 0 1.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of THK shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Disco and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 21.38% 16.75% 13.23% THK 0.24% 0.23% 0.13%

Volatility and Risk

Disco has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Disco and THK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $1.73 billion 5.58 $367.45 million $2.06 25.90 THK $2.05 billion 1.39 -$96.78 million ($0.37) -28.89

Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THK. THK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Disco beats THK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws. The Precision Processing Tools offers dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels. The Other Products handles accessory equipment and its related products. It also includes maintenance services, training services for operation, disassembly, recycling, lease, and contract processing of precision parts. The company was founded on May 5, 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others. The company was founded by Hiroshi Teramachi on April 10, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

