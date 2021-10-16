Thomas M. Siebel Sells 185,800 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $8,561,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C3.ai stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.30. 1,733,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in C3.ai by 102.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

