ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDUP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.82.

TDUP stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,223,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,566 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

