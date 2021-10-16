Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $103.80 million and $43.35 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00023206 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00299173 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.