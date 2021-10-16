Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 0.8%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. 887,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,245,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.25% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%.

In other Timber Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,534,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 575,500 shares of company stock worth $536,960. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.