Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Gap Up to $14.20

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $14.70. Tiptree shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 14,702 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $533.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tiptree by 4,966.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tiptree by 160.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Tiptree in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tiptree by 47.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

