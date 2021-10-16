Titanium (CVE:TIC) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC) traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 14,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 87,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.47.

Titanium (CVE:TIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

