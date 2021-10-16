TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $4.77 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $254.74 million and $6.02 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00007829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00044866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00205933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

